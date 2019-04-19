Johnny Manziel Sounds Like He’s Willing To Play In The XFL, Is Just About ‘Ball 24/7’

Johnny Manziel sounds more than ready to play in the XFL.

Ever since the AAF folded, Johnny Football has been looking for a new home to play football. With the NFL not appearing interested right now, the XFL is probably his best option on the table.

“Any football options … That’s all it is man. Ball 24/7,” Manziel told TMZ when asked about playing in the Vince McMahon’s league in a video posted Friday.

This is obviously going to happen, and I refuse to believe anything else. McMahon needs a big name and a big personality to draw people in for when the XFL returns in 2020. (RELATED: XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck Doesn’t Seem Interested In Colin Kaepernick, Is Open To Johnny Manziel)

There is nobody, and I mean nobody, more suited to do that than the Texas A&M Heisman winner. Johnny Manziel has XFL written all over him. It’s a dream come true for the league if he signs there.

The XFL has made it clear multiple times they’re willing to give Manziel a shot, and the feeling now is clearly mutual.

Get it done, McMahon! Get the dual-threat quarterback on the field, let him ball out, let him be himself and everything will take care of itself from there.

Trust me, Manziel could be the best thing to ever happen to the league. It looks like 2020 is shaping up to be a fun year in football. The XFL will be off to an incredibly strong start if they get the college football legend involved.