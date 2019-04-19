REPORT: Jon Gruden And GM Mike Mayock Send The Raiders Scouts Home, Not Expected Back For The Draft

The Oakland Raiders sound like they’re on the verge of absolute chaos.

According to Ian Rapoport Friday, head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock sent the scouts home for the weekend and “they are not expected to return by draft time” over trust issues.

Yes, with less than a week to the draft, Oakland can’t apparently trust their own scouts.

Well, you can’t ever claim Gruden isn’t entertaining. We’re six days out, the Raiders are a complete circus. The fact they’re up for being on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” makes this even funnier. We need cameras on the Raiders right now after they’ve sent their scouts home like I need air in my lungs.

Outside of Raiders fans, there’s no way you don’t find this funny.

I really want Gruden to be a success. I absolutely do. I think he’s one of the best parts about football. Three’s no question about it. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Trade For Antonio Brown, Give Him Contract Worth More Than $50 Million)

However, the Raiders falling about after the fat contract he got would almost be beyond parody. I’d hate to see it, but I’m not going to lie when I say that I’d probably enjoy it a little bit. Wouldn’t enjoy it much but at least a little!

The first round gets underway Thursday. It’ll be interesting to see what the Raiders do considering the fact their entire scouting staff was just sent home.

A move like that doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in the situation we’re about to watch unfold.