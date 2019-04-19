Josh Rosen Says Speculation About His Future Is ‘Annoying’ Amid Kyler Murray Rumors

Josh Rosen is very aware of the chatter surrounding his future as the starting quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals.

Rosen has been in the news nonstop as speculation has run rampant that the Cardinals are going to draft Heisman winner Kyler Murray first overall as the team’s new QB. Despite everybody believing he’s going to lose his job, the young quarterback seems to have a good outlook while also admitting that it’s annoying to deal with.

The former UCLA star told Sports Illustrated the following in a video released Thursday:

It’s annoying, but it is what it is. Football’s a business, and I definitely respect the higher-ups and their decisions. We won three games, and each one of those wins—to me, it felt like we won the Super Bowl. And that feeling is so intoxicating, and that’s why I just want nothing more than to be part of a team next year and have the same opportunities to go out and compete.

You can watch the full video below.

In an exclusive interview with SI TV, @josh3rosen opens up about his uncertain future with the Arizona Cardinals: “I definitely understand the situation… It is what it is, football’s a business” https://t.co/ioW1ifdLsV pic.twitter.com/L2Z9DPdfHz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 18, 2019

I’ve always been a Rosen fan. The dude just seems cut from a rare cloth when it comes to his intelligence. It’s videos like the one above that only reenforce my belief that he’s smart as hell. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Meets With The Arizona Cardinals)

The whole world has been talking for months about how he’s about to be cast aside, and he’s handling it like a true pro. I’ve been a fan ever since his UCLA days, and I hope he gets a shot to dominate in the league.

The good news for him is that there will be plenty of teams interested if the Cardinals do move him to make room for Kyler Murray.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on Jan 23, 2019 at 9:42am PST

Football is a business, and Rosen seems to understand that incredibly well for having only played one season. The Cardinals need to do what’s best for the team, and that is almost certainly taking the dual-threat QB out of Oklahoma.

That’s just the reality of the situation. Rosen will then likely be traded and he’ll get his reps elsewhere.

Welcome to life in the NFL. Things change quick, and you always have to keep your head on a swivel. Luckily, it seems like Rosen is handling it just fine.