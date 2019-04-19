Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Feud Rumors With Carrie Underwood

Kelly Clarkson responded to rumors Thursday that she and Carrie Underwood are feuding.

Clarkson tweeted a photo of “Star” magazine’s cover, which shows a side-by-side of herself and Carrie Underwood with the captions, “Care and Kelly Secret Feud Explodes!” and “Why They’re Trashing Each Other To Friends. How The Bad Blood Started.” (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

“Someone just sent me this [and] I’m like why does she get the good [picture and] I have the worst expression I’ve ever made [with] zero muscles being used in my face ha! I officially have a feud [with] whoever used this pic,” the 36-year-old pop singer tweeted Thursday to her millions of followers. “At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin’,” she added.

When one fan suggested Underwood had no bad pictures, Clarkson had to admit they were correct.

“Hahaha touché,” the “Stronger” hitmaker responded. “Well, I have PLENTY of rough ones ha! But I guess it builds character and keeps me humble this is what I tell myself.” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Underwood and Clarkson became stars and worldwide celebrities after they were each named winners during their seasons of “American Idol.”

Despite Clarkson’s response, the “Jesus Takes The Wheel” singer has yet to weigh in on the feud allegations.