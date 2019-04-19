Maycee Barber Says Paige VanZant Won’t Fight Her Because She ‘Doesn’t Want To Have Her Face Damaged’

The trash talking from Maycee Barber over a potential Paige VanZant fight isn’t slowing down.

The young fighter called out "12 Gauge" last weekend, and said the flyweight star "doesn't want" any part of fighting Barber.

Now, she's pretty much taunting VanZant with the threat of re-arranging her face.

"Given my history in fights, I go to finish and I usually cut people up. So, she also doesn't want to have her face damaged," Barber told Luke Thomas on The MMA Hour in a video posted Tuesday about why VanZant might not want a bout with her.

You can watch the whole interview below.

Here’s my immediate reaction to Barber’s comments and her recent trash talking.

Sure, Barber might be undefeated, but who cares. I’ve just about had enough of this Barber woman. She’s 20 years old and out here acting like she owns the world.

How about she takes more than a few fights before shooting her mouth off about a woman that is arguably the face of the women’s side of the UFC.

What a radical and bold idea.

I have no idea who VanZant will fight next, but I almost hope it’s Barber just so she can shut the young lady up.

Damage VanZant’s face? I don’t think so. Barber will be on the ground begging for mercy before she even recognizes just how much trouble she’s in.

Tread carefully, Barber. Tread very carefully. VanZant is a motivated woman, and I’m not sure a young 20 year old without much experience is going to be the one who brings her down.