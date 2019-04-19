Ohio State Quarterback Matthew Baldwin Enters The Transfer Portal, Justin Fields Appears Set To Start

Ohio State quarterback Matthew Baldwin has entered the transfer portal.

Letterman Row broke the news Thursday, and it appears that Justin Fields is now the man under center for the Buckeyes.

This comes only days after OSU head coach Ryan Day didn’t name a starter after spring practice. In case any of you forgot, I guaranteed you all the Georgia transfer would be starting, and pretending otherwise was a complete waste of time.

Once again, it looks like I know a hell of a lot more than all the “experts” out there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Apr 14, 2019 at 1:22pm PDT

Things are going to get extremely interesting in Columbus now. Fields is an absolute physical monster. He is a massive human being, and he can run with the best of them.

The former Georgia gunslinger is all you could ever want in a dual-threat quarterback. The rich just keep getting richer. As a Big Ten fan, you love to see OSU be good. (RELATED: Justin Fields Talks About The Ohio State Vs. Michigan Rivalry)

It makes the whole conference better. As a Wisconsin man, I hate to see the Buckeyes reload instead of having to rebuild.

I don’t want to see Fields against my defense, but I welcome the challenge for when we meet during the regular season and in the 2019 B1G title game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Mar 24, 2019 at 1:35pm PDT

OSU is likely going to win the Big Ten East and then they’ll have a date with my Badgers in December. It might be time to start scheming for their freak of nature quarterback right now.

We certainly don’t have time to waste.

P.S.: Props to me for recognizing this was bound to happen when apparently nobody else could. You love to see it!