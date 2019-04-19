Speculation Grows The Packers Will Draft A Quarterback In The First Round

The idea the Packers might snatch a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft seems to be picking up some steam.

Green Bay already brought in Drew Lock for a visit and are also apparently interested in Daniel Jones. Both are considered locks for the first round. Now, it seems like it wouldn’t surprise many people at all if the Packers do draft a passer on day one. (RELATED: Packers Meeting With Quarterback Drew Lock Before The Draft)

Matt Miller wrote the following in part Friday for Bleacher Report about the Packers potentially drafting a quarterback:

Having a reliable backup and potential successor to Rodgers under contract for the five-year deal first-rounders sign wouldn’t be a bad move for Green Bay. Most NFL decision-makers expect the Packers to draft a linebacker or wide receiver with their first pick in the first round, but a quarterback shouldn’t be a huge surprise at No. 30. This rumor has some legs to it.

I sure would love to be in Aaron Rodgers’ presence if the Packers pull the trigger on drafting his potential successor in six days. I’m not a genius, but I don’t think he’s going to be a big fan of that move.

Given how thin his skin apparently is, it wouldn’t shock me at all if he went through the roof. Drafting a quarterback in the first round requires millions of dollars in investment. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Responds To Critical Bleacher Report Article As ‘A Smear Attack’)

You don’t do that unless you’re taking it very seriously. Bringing in a first round QB might signal to Rodgers the time for drama and games is over.

If Rodgers shapes up, then it was worth the first round pick on that count alone. Plus, the Super Bowl champion is getting old.

At some point, the team has to start thinking about what the future holds. We’ll find out this Thursday. It’s going to be a fun time.