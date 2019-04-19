REVIEW: Bravo Gets Revenge In New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Payback’

The latest episode of “SEAL Team” on CBS was very solid.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SOME SPOILERS BELOW. DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO HAVE IT RUINED.

As we all know, Clay got his legs severely injured during a bombing in the Philippines.

Naturally, it was time for Bravo to get some revenge, and get revenge they did. The team tracked the masterminds to some remote compound being run by communists. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team‘ Star Max Thieriot Discusses Season 2, Teases Some ‘Great Action’ In Coming Episodes)

As Sonny so eloquently pointed out, apparently anybody who is a communist has never picked up a history book.

Bravo smokes the bad guys, takes out the communist cell and grabs the leader for interrogation, even if Ray did rough him up a bit. It was a nice action sequence, which is something we’re very used to seeing on the hit show.

A large bulk of the episode focused on Clay and his recovery from his horrific wounds. At first, the young Navy SEAL doesn’t handle it well.

He wants to take down his Bravo flag from his bedroom for the same reason of not keeping pictures of his ex-girlfriends around, and he refuses to contact the team.

It seemed like he was going to fall into a very deep depression. Luckily, he turns it around by the end and it appears like he’ll eventually re-join the team.

These very emotional and personal storylines about what happens off of the battlefield is a major reason why “SEAL Team” is so damn good.

Let’s hope Clay gets back on Bravo because he’s a major part of the squad.

My only beef with the latest episode was Davis’ storyline of being in Officer Candidate School (OCS). It’s so boring and not necessary. Davis is a much more interesting character when she’s with the guys in Bravo. There’s nothing about her OCS storyline I find to be the least bit interesting, and I hope it comes to a quick end.

Other than that, it was another solid episode of “SEAL Team.” Let us know in the comments what you thought of all the action.