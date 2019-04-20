GLAAD Scolds Gay US Ambassador For Criticizing Buttigieg’s Attacks On Pence

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) scolded U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell Friday for his criticism of openly-gay Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and his defense of Vice President Mike Pence.

“A sitting ambassador shouldn’t be going on TV to attack a Presidential candidate,” the organization tweeted at Grenell, who also happens to be gay.

A sitting ambassador shouldn’t be going on TV to attack a Presidential candidate, @RichardGrenell https://t.co/FCscMPoNBq — GLAAD (@glaad) April 19, 2019

Grenell fired back at GLAAD, saying, “Odd that GLAAD wants to silence gays they don’t agree with. Are we all supposed to think the same?”

Odd that GLAAD wants to silence gays they don’t agree with. Are we all supposed to think the same?#realdiversity https://t.co/j3W57A6hRd — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 19, 2019

The ambassador, who appeared on Fox News’ “The Story” with Martha MacCallum earlier in the week, claimed that Buttigieg’s attacks on Vice President Mike Pence amounted to a “hate hoax along the lines of Jussie Smollett.”

Buttigieg, since announcing his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has often attacked Pence for being “anti-gay” — and Grenell, who considers the vice president a friend, spoke out in his defense.

Here’s a tweet from 2015 that is barely mentioned.

The hate hoax being perpetrated on my friend @VP Mike Pence is sadly tied to a political fundraising strategy. Mayor Pete was silent for years – I’m outraged by his phony outrage. pic.twitter.com/KA0DrknNR2 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 19, 2019

When Buttigieg came out as gay in 2015, Pence — who was governor of Indiana at the time — said of the South Bend mayor, “I hold Mayor Buttigieg in the highest personal regard. I see him as a dedicated public servant and a patriot.” (RELATED: Mike Pence Breaks Silence On Buttigieg’s Attacks On His Faith)

Pence also responded to Buttigieg’s attacks during a recent interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” saying, “He said some things that are critical of my Christian faith and about me personally. And he knows better. He knows me.”

“But I get it,” Pence explained. “You know, it’s—look, again, 19 people running for president on that side in a party that’s sliding off to the left. And they’re all competing with one another for how much more liberal they can be.”

