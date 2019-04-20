Graham Mertz Leads Only Touchdown Drive During Wisconsin Practice, Addresses The Media Afterwards

Wisconsin Badgers freshman quarterback Graham Mertz continues to impress, and now he’s finally opening up to the media.

According to multiple reports, Mertz threw the only touchdown pass during the scrimmage part of practice Friday. (RELATED: Graham Mertz Dominates Wisconsin Scrimmage, Leads Two Touchdown Drives)

Graham Mertz threw the lone TD of the day, an 8-yard bullet to Groshek. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) April 20, 2019

Graham Mertz showed his arm strength on a strike to Garrett Groshek for the lone TD of what can be called the “scrimmage” portion of the practice. — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKocoB5Q) April 20, 2019

#Badgers did some live contact scrimmage work today. Jack Coan took the vast majority of the first team reps. Graham Mertz had the lone touchdown drives throwing an 8-yard strike to Garrett Groshek. — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) April 20, 2019

The young freshman phenom also addressed the media, which I believe is the first time he’s talked after a practice. His comments sounded very focused, mature and what Badger fans expect to hear out of the man who has quickly become the face of the program.

“It’s a clean slate. It’s college ball now. None of that stuff matters. It’s just about winning now,” Mertz told the media when discussing his transition to college as a superstar high school recruit, in a video posted by Jon McNamara. (RELATED: Wisconsin Releases Practice Footage Of Graham Mertz And Other QBs Throwing)

You can watch his full comments below.

I know Jack Coan might still be taking the majority of first team reps, but it really does look like Mertz is doing everything in his power to make sure he’s the man under center week one against South Florida. Some might say the Badgers don’t need to be in a win-now mode.

I couldn’t disagree more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Apr 5, 2019 at 11:44am PDT

This is Wisconsin football we’re talking about here. This isn’t the minors. This is the Big Ten, and I expect to fight and claw for a conference title every season at the minimum.

With everything I’ve heard out of spring practice and from what I’ve seen out of Coan, it’s time to ride with Mertz.

The young man sounds mature beyond his years, he’s got a monster arm and he has several more months to soak up the playbook before we take the field for week one.

At this point, everybody I know wants to have him under center, and I’m really starting to think that’s how this will all shake out.

Let’s get after it Wisconsin. It’s time to find out what this team is going to be about this year. We’ve left 2018 in the past, and we’re never going back there ever again.

It’s about the future, and Mertz is the quarterback the state is ready to get behind.

Get it done, Chryst.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter