Jussie Smollett’s Brother Claims Actor Is Having Nightmares Over Alleged Attack

Jussie Smollett is reportedly experiencing night terrors over the alleged attack that occurred earlier this year.

The “Empire” actor’s brother wrote an op-ed for BET titled “What If Jussie Is Telling The Truth?” in which Jojo Smollett defends his brother’s story and claims that he is “violently awakening from night terrors, following the assault.”

Jussie alleged in January that two men sporting “Make America Great Again” hats attacked him and yelled racist and homophobic slurs at the actor, who is gay.

“Within less than three months, his life has been turned upside down as my family and I have witnessed him endure unrelenting attacks to his character and reputation,” Jojo wrote. “To define this experience as unjust would be an understatement.”

Weeks after the alleged incident occurred, Smollett was arrested for allegedly staging the crime, but Smollett has stood by his story and his family has his back, as Jojo made clear in this op-ed. (RELATED: Comedian Loni Love Tells What Jussie Smollett Confided In Her)

“We can’t ignore the desire among the far-right to criminalize whole sectors of the country, which they either refuse to accept or feel are natural political opponents,” Jojo wrote.

Jojo also thanked his brother’s fans, who have continued to stand by the embattled actor.

“Let me be clear, it is undeniable that many people on social media support my brother,” he wrote. “The love he receives from his village, fans and fellow activists is real. His gratitude is unwavering.”

Follow William Davis on Twitter