Mueller Report Is Out: Can You Still Trust The Media?

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is finally complete, and it found no evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

The report’s findings contradict over two years of establishment media narratives that suggested collusion occurred between Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin. Some had suggested that members of the Trump family colluded with WikiLeaks, while others accused Republicans of funding the salacious Steele dossier — but none of it turned out to be true.

So, can Americans still trust the media?

