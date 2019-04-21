Mark Richt Doesn’t Plan On Coaching College Football Again

Don’t expect to see Mark Richt on the sidelines of a college football game anytime soon.

The former Georgia and Miami coach abruptly retired at the end of the 2018 season with the Hurricanes, and told ESPN Saturday that it’s “not in the plans” to make a return to coaching.

Richt, who will now be on the ACC Network, added that his shocking retirement “wasn’t” planned, but that it was ultimately “the right thing to do.” (RELATED: Miami Hires Manny Diaz As Its New Football Coach)

For those of you who might have forgotten, his retirement came after Wisconsin blew out Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl.

It’s too bad Richt’s not coaching anymore, but he sounds like he’s okay with that. The man won multiple SEC titles during his time at Georgia.

He never got a national title, but the Bulldogs were always an SEC power under his watch. There’s no doubt at all the man can coach football with the best of them.

I was a bit shocked when they cut him loose, but Georgia has done just fine in the past few years.

Now, he’ll take a TV job, which is something lots of former coaches do, and we’ll see how he does. There’s no question that he knows his Xs and Os.

He also has a long history of success. Of course, that doesn’t guarantee success on television, but it will certainly give him a solid start.