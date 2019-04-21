Watch The Preview For The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Medicate And Isolate’

The newest episode of “SEAL Team” looks like it’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster.

The plot of “Medicate and Isolate,” according to the YouTube description, is, “While Bravo Team is on a recovery mission in Mali, their friend, former Navy SEAL Brett Swan (Tony Curran), continues to struggle with his mental health.”

The episode also shows the team mourning the loss of somebody in a flag draped casket. I have no idea who is going down, but it looks like it’s going to be a tough one to stomach. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team‘ Star Max Thieriot Discusses Season 2, Teases Some ‘Great Action’ In Coming Episodes)

Watch the chilling preview below.

This episode looks like it’s going to be incredible. I hope none of the main Bravo guys are going down. That would absolutely suck.

The whole “SEAL Team” crew is awesome on screen together, and we already lost Clay to a knee injury. I’m not sure the fans can take losing another main guy from the missions.

Tune in Wednesday on CBS to find out who is about to be removed from the show. Let’s all hope for the best, even if we know deep down the worst might be waiting for us around the corner.

Make sure to sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the hit show.