See Pictures From Sarah Coulter’s ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Photoshoot

We have some new “Yellowstone” season two content, and it’s great stuff.

Photographer Sarah Coulter did a shoot for the upcoming season with several members of the cast from the hit Paramount Network show. As a massive fan of the show, I can promise you other fans will find them pretty damn cool. Check them out all below. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

Season two needs to hurry up and get here. June 19 is the day when it’ll premiere, and it really can’t get here fast enough. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Will Premiere June 19, 2019 On The Paramount Network)

The first season of “Yellowstone” was downright incredible. The modern day western with Kevin Costner is one of the greatest shows ever made, and anybody who disagrees just doesn’t understand outstanding television when they see it.

You need to start watching this show immediately if you haven’t seen it already. It’s got tons of action, the storylines are awesome, the suspense is over the top and the entire Dutton family dynamic is fascinating. Again, it’s one of the coolest shows ever made and I refuse to believe otherwise.

John Dutton is about as badass as they come, and is one of my all-time favorite TV characters.

Make sure to tune in June 19 to find out how season two begins. You know that I’ll have a cold beer in my hand as we go back to the ranch.

Can’t wait!