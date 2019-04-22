Buffalo Bills Sign T.J. Yeldon To Two-Year Contract

The Buffalo Bills have signed running back T.J. Yeldon.

The massive offseason roster move was announced Monday, and the deal is for two years. His salary details aren’t public.

The former Alabama star didn’t have a great year rushing the ball in 2018, but did haul in four touchdown passes for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Given the fact his numbers weren’t excellent last season, I’d imagine he’s not getting paid a ton. If they got him cheap, then this is a great signing for the Bills. (RELATED: The Loudest Player In The NFL Gets Served A Hot Plate Of Karma By QB He Dissed)

I was extremely high on Yeldon coming out of Alabama, and I still think he can be an great running back. There’s no question he’s shown some flashes of what he’s capable of, but he needs to get more consistent.

The Bills need to get Josh Allen as much help as they can, and Yeldon is a wonderful option who doesn’t break the bank.

If he shows up in a meaningful way in the passing game, then it really could open things up everywhere else on the offense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tj Yeldon (@_tyeldon) on Jan 23, 2018 at 9:37am PST

Yeldon gets his change of scenery from Jacksonville, Buffalo now has another weapon on offense to help their young quarterback and it should be fascinating to see how he does with the Bills.

If he can get things rolling, then he could be in for a monster year.