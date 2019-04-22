Clinton Adviser Dodges Question On Impeachment: When Will It Start?

Former Clinton adviser Richard Goodstein appeared unable to answer when impeachment proceedings would start against President Donald Trump during a Monday interview on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Carlson asked one question of the former adviser to both former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: “When does impeachment start?”

“Well, I’ll tell you what,” Goodstein responded. “I have actually gone both ways myself. Here’s what we know from the Mueller report. People can make fun of it, why did we have it? We now know indisputably that Donald Trump won with the help of a hostile foreign power and that he knew he was getting that help and he actually solicited the help, he did nothing to alert authorities to it, and he has done zero to keep it from happening again.” (RELATED: Klobuchar Dodges Question On Impeachment)

Carlson responded by asking when the proposed impeachment would take place, arguing that there were the calls to impeach him immediately after the election, there was the two-year Mueller investigation and now it’s over.

“I think we need to have hearings first,” Goodstein dodged. “Congress has only gotten a redacted version of this report. Correct? They don’t even know the full story.”

Carlson responded by saying that things like that would likely come out during the impeachment trial since the decision to impeach the president had already been made.

The conversation took place after multiple Democrats, including House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, said they believed the behaviors outlined in the Mueller report were impeachable offenses.

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren agreed, “The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty,” she concluded on Twitter on Friday. “That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States.”

Other members of Democratic leadership like House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that pursuing impeachment wasn’t worth it.

“Based on what we have seen to date, going forward on impeachment is not worthwhile at this point. Very frankly, there is an election in 18 months and the American people will make a judgment,” Hoyer said to CNN’s Dana Bash on Thursday.