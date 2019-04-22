The Detroit Lions Shouldn’t Trade Matthew Stafford

I will take to the streets and riot if the Detroit Lions trade Matthew Stafford.

There seemingly has been more and more talk about my team potentially getting rid of the face of our franchise, and I will burn down cities if that happens.

Listen to what I’m about to say, and listen closely. I will lose it on the Lions if Stafford is shipped out of town. I have put in over two and a half decades cheering for this team, but I might be at the end of the road if they trade our quarterback.

Why in the hell would we even consider trading Stafford? Why? How does anybody think this is a good idea? There is nobody in the draft capable of stepping under center for the Lions and being better than Stafford. There just isn’t. (RELATED: Tommylee Lewis Signs With The Detroit Lions)

These are the facts, and I don’t give a damn if you disagree with them. Stafford is our best option, and it’s not even close.

I’m not saying I’d quit on the Lions if they traded Stafford, but there’d be some phone calls being made. That much I can promise you for sure. There’s no doubt about that at all.

If my gunslinger is shown the exit door, then I will raise all sorts of hell.

If that’s a fight the Lions want, I’m more than happy to give it to them. I’m not bluffing. Don’t mess with my quarterback!