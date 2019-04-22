Enjoy The Freedom Of Wireless With 75% Off These Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Daily Caller Shop | Contributor

Never tangle with cords between your ears again when you use the 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones. Enjoy a full range of motion without worrying about catching the wires on your clothes or hair. These wireless headphones are on sale for a whopping 75% off in the Daily Caller shop today.

The headphones are on sale for just $49.99

The headphones are on sale for just $49.99

Enjoy the freedom of wireless with 75 percent off the normal retail price of these 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

The built-in noise-cancelling technology of 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones allows you to listen to music or talk on the phone while eliminating 90% of outside noise. The powerful 40 mm drivers and 33 feet of Bluetooth range ensure a crisp, clear sound. Earbuds can leave your ears ringing, making the 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones a safer and more comfortable alternative. A single charge lasts for 12 hours so you can spend your day without worrying about finding a way to juice up.

Enjoy the freedom of wireless with the 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones. The headphones are on sale for 75% off at $49.99 in the Daily Caller shop today.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting.This is a sponsored post. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.
Tags : bluetooth headphones
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller