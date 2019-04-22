Enjoy The Freedom Of Wireless With 75% Off These Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Never tangle with cords between your ears again when you use the 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones. Enjoy a full range of motion without worrying about catching the wires on your clothes or hair. These wireless headphones are on sale for a whopping 75% off in the Daily Caller shop today.

Enjoy the freedom of wireless with 75 percent off the normal retail price of these 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

The built-in noise-cancelling technology of 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones allows you to listen to music or talk on the phone while eliminating 90% of outside noise. The powerful 40 mm drivers and 33 feet of Bluetooth range ensure a crisp, clear sound. Earbuds can leave your ears ringing, making the 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones a safer and more comfortable alternative. A single charge lasts for 12 hours so you can spend your day without worrying about finding a way to juice up.

Enjoy the freedom of wireless with the 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones. The headphones are on sale for 75% off at $49.99 in the Daily Caller shop today.