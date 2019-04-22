Meet The Former Auburn Football Coach Running For Senate In Alabama

Former Auburn Tigers football coach, Tommy Tuberville, said he’s preparing to make a run for the U.S. Senate against Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones.

“Coaching [for] 40 years, you do a lot of the different things. You meet a lot of great people. I love this country,” he said Monday on “Fox & Friends.”

“I love this state. It’s a great place. We’re having problems in our state and in our country. I want to give back. And I learned leadership, communication skills bringing people together and that’s what you do in a job like this. You use all those skills and try to make everybody better. I want to build a winning strategy for Alabama and for this country.”

Tuberville said when he announced his official candidacy over a week ago on his website, he drew an overwhelmingly positive response from Alabama voters.

“I announced eight or nine days ago, put up my website … and it’s been overwhelmed. I tell you, it’s been outstanding … just to see the support that we’ve had financially and also people just wanting to support our campaign,” he said. (RELATED: Nearly 90 Percent Of Doug Jones’ Fundraising Came From Outside Alabama)

Tuberville claimed his lack of political experience will serve as a plus and said he is supportive of President Donald Trump.

“I’m not a politician, especially a career politician. And I don’t want to be,” he said. “I want to be somebody that just helps out the people of this country. This is a great country. I’ve had a chance to travel all over the world, being a football coach going to see our troops, traveling all over the country. [I’ve] been in rich homes, poor homes, middle class homes. Out just meeting the people as a football coach, but now I want to do it as somebody that’s going to help, that tries to give back.”

“I want to support President Trump,” Tuberville added. “I supported him from day one. I’m the only candidate in this race that supported him in his last election. I believe in him. He has great work ethic. The guy’s a winner. And the things that he’s done … we need people to stand behind him in the Senate, in Congress to help him get his agenda through.”

