Check Out The Bests GIFs From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 2

Episode 2 from the final season of “Game of Thrones” is in the books, and that means it’s time to break down the best GIFs.

We got plenty of development Sunday night as the battle against the white walker is set to begin, Jon told Daenerys who he truly is, Jamie made up with Brienne and much more. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Naturally, that meant we also got some great GIFs. Check out all the best ones below:

1) Jamie and Daenerys come face to face. She ultimately spares his life.

2) Arya and Gendry share a passionate moment, and we all know where that ended up.

3) Sansa and Dany share a moment, which took a bad turn before it was all said and done. Theon also arrived moments later.

4) Jon and Tormund reunite in Winterfell.

5) Arya and Gendry get down to business during their incredibly unexpected sex scene.

6) Tyrion and Jamie share a moment as two brothers looking death square in the face.

7) Jame knights Brienne.

Overall, I thought it was one hell of a great episode, and the entire episode took place in Winterfell, which I thought was really cool. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns With Great Season 8 Premiere Episode ‘Winterfell’)

We have no idea what Cersei is up to, but I don’t think anybody is complaining. We’ll learn about her soon enough. Right now, it’s all about defeating the Night King.

I really don’t know what to tell everybody who isn’t watching. What is wrong with you? This is the television experience we’ve been waiting years for!

I hope you’re all ready for next week because it’s going to get out of control. The bodies are going to start stacking up, and I’m here for every single second of the action.

Tune in Sunday night on HBO.