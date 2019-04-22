Hallmark Deletes Signs Of Lori Loughlin In ‘When Calls The Heart’ Season 6 Material

The Hallmark Channel went one step further to erase any signs that embattled actress Lori Loughlin played a role in the sixth season of their drama series, “When Calls the Heart.”

The decision to erase the actress from the show comes after Loughlin was charged in connection with “Operation Varsity Blues.”

New promotional material posters were released for the sixth season of the network’s hit show, and while they used to include the 54-year-old actress’s name and photo, they have been changed to show no sign of her at all, Entertainment Tonight reported Monday.

The first poster came out back in February before Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged for their alleged connection in the national college admission scam. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

But now it only shows actress Erin Krakow — who plays Elizabeth Thatcher on the show — with several other main characters. It can be seen here. (RELATED: REPORT: 7 FBI Agents Arrested Felicity Huffman At Gunpoint)

This comes after reports surfaced recently that the network had gone back and edited the actress out of any scenes of the remaining season. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Released After Paying $1 Million Bond)

The network announced that the show will return May 5. New episodes were initially pulled off the air last month, shortly after news surfaced that Loughlin and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California (USC) by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits.

“It felt like it was almost taken away … because everything was up in the air,” said Paul Greene, one of the stars of the show, on a recent podcast. “And at the end, [I’m] looking at it with a lot of gratitude that we get a chance to continue to tell these stories.”

“Adversity brings family together,” he added. “Everyone’s really pulling together now and doing the very best that they can with what they’ve been given.”

As previously reported, the actress and Giannulli pleaded not guilty last week to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.