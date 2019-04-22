Meghan McCain Blows Up On ‘View’ Co-Host Over Mueller Report: ‘Let Me Finish’

Meghan McCain blew up on her co-hosts over the findings of Robert Mueller’s report when they insisted that President Donald Trump colluded with Russia, despite the fact there was no proof.

It happened Monday during a panel discussion on “The View” over what we learned following the release of the redacted version of the special counsel’s report. McCain, who is rarely shy, warned the panel they were going to get Trump re-elected if they keep “demonizing” all “conservatives in this country.”

While some ladies on the panel labeled the report “illuminating,” McCain and Abby Huntsman admitted there was “nothing new” and called it “anticlimactic.” (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

DID MUELLER REPORT DEFY EXPECTATIONS? The co-hosts give their initial reaction to the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s highly anticipated report last week. https://t.co/68JsyEshnq pic.twitter.com/iDZ5aWGZvn — The View (@TheView) April 22, 2019

“Are Democrats going to take the lane of running on issues, or are they going to take the lane on running on impeachment?” McCain questioned. “I think if we look at history—with Bill Clinton, running on impeachment—is to say it is a perilous path, at best, is putting it very nicely.”

The ladies then threw to a commercial and continued the discussion about if there would be any fallout from the Mueller report.

“So what’s the problem? Then why is everyone so nervous about 2020,” the former Fox News contributor asked her co-hosts. “If this is just a nail in the coffin and president’s over?”

“Because we’re afraid the Russians will steal the election again,” Joy Behar interjected. “That’s why.”

“To me that sounds irrational. That’s an irrational answer to this question I just presented in front of you,” McCain responded. “Unfortunately for Democrats, you got to get out there and win over the voters you lost in the middle of the country.”

“What is the Republican party going to do about this president’s behavior?” Sunny Hostin asked.

“So, I always took Trump seriously,” McCain continued. “You can go back and check the receipts when I worked at Fox and on my radio show. I always took Trump seriously. This mess that we all got ourselves into, I blame the left as much as the right, and the demonizing of all conservatives in this country, all Trump supporters in every way. You’re getting him re-elected.”

McCain then reminded everyone that she had recently accepted the Magnitsky Award in honor of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain’s work against Russia.

“I accepted the Magnitsky Award in London on behalf of my father,” McCain shared. “I’m someone who has been speaking out against Russia, by the way—let me finish!”

Whoopi Goldberg then mouthed the words, “We’ll be right back,” and threw to a commercial break.

McCain could be heard in the background saying, “Then you got no problems. Then he’s going be out of office. Then Republicans are crap and it doesn’t matter.”