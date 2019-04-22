Michigan Resort Faces Lawsuit Over Religious Requirements For Guests

A Michigan resort faces another lawsuit over alleged religious discrimination for requiring that guests respect the Methodist Church and that members uphold Christian values.

The Bay View Association, a resort community near Petoskey, Michigan, faced a lawsuit in 2017 from The Bay View Chautauqua Inclusiveness Group and charges in 2018 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development over a resort policy that required property owners to be “of Christian persuasion,” according to Petoskey News-Review. (RELATED: Philly Catholic Social Services Censored For Refusing To Work With Same-Sex Couples Based On Religious Principle)

Shows, lectures, historic homes and a beautiful, wooded trail. You’ll find all this in the Bay View Association near Petoskey, Michigan. https://t.co/4Pobq2GpDY pic.twitter.com/GnXKmxAkk8 — Petoskey Area, MI (@PetoskeyArea) April 17, 2019

The resort community eliminated that policy, but faces another federal lawsuit, alleging that it has again committed religious discrimination by requiring guests to “respect the principles of the United Methodist Church” and members to uphold “Christian values and traditions,” according to The Associated Press.

The lawsuit, filed a the week prior to July 22, claims that the resort community must change its policies in accordance with the U.S. Constitution since Michigan law grants the community governing powers, like a town or city.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.