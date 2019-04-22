REPORT: Arizona Cardinals Are Getting Calls About Trading The First Overall Pick

The Arizona Cardinals are apparently listening to some calls about trading the top pick in the NFL draft.

Right now, the Cardinals will be the first team on the board Thursday night. According to Ian Rapoport on Monday, some teams are trying to change that. He tweeted that Arizona has “received feeler calls from teams inquiring about trading up.” (RELATED: Kyler Murray Meets With The Arizona Cardinals)

#AZCardinals brass — GM Steve Keim, coach Kliff Kingsbury and owner Michael Bidwill — will have a final meeting over the next couple days to discuss their options at No. 1, sources say. The Cardinals have received feeler calls from teams inquiring about trading up, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2019

Trades in the NFL draft are pretty common, but trading out of the top spot seems like an insanely risky move to be making.

Given the fact Kyler Murray is in this draft, I find it hard to believe the Cardinals are going to part ways with the first pick, but you never know.

The NFL is an insane world, and things can change at a rapid pace. Still, I’d be shocked if any team was willing to trade up to number one.

It’d cost a fortune to get the Cardinals top pick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arizona Cardinals (@azcardinals) on Apr 16, 2019 at 4:24pm PDT

If the Cardinals do pull the trigger on a trade, then who would they even draft? Again, Murray isn’t slipping past four. If the Cardinals don’t take him, the Raiders and Jon Gruden almost certainly will.

I just don’t envision any situation where trading back is smart for Kliff Kingsbury and the organization, especially when you consider the fact Murray is a perfect fit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Dec 10, 2018 at 10:01pm PST

The good news for everybody is we won’t have to wait much longer to find out what will happen. The draft begins Thursday, and there should be plenty of fireworks.

Sound off in the comments with what you think the Cardinals should do. I think most of you will agree with me.