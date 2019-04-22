Nicolas Cage’s Wife Of 4 Days Is Now Asking For Spousal Support
Nicolas Cage’s kind-of wife, Erika Koike, filed legal documents claiming she is entitled to spousal support from the “Ghost Rider” actor.
The couple was only married for four days when Cage filed for an annulment, according to a report published Monday by TMZ. The makeup artist claims that the marriage still counts and that she is entitled to spousal support.
As previously reported, Cage claims he “reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions.” (RELATED: Nicolas Cage And His Wife Filed For An Annulment 4 Days After Getting Married)
Koike doesn’t think they qualify for an annulment because Cage asked her to start fresh just 12 days after filing for the annulment, according to TMZ. Koike claims the two should get divorced and wants spousal support.
She claims she lost career opportunities because of her marriage to Cage and that the star actor damaged her reputation through his allegations of fraud. Koike also expects him to cover her legal fees.
Cage and Koike obtained a marriage license and tied the knot in Las Vegas — all on the same day. Yet Cage filed for annulment just four days later. The pair had reportedly been dating since April of 2019.
Cage has been previously married three different times.