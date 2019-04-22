The World Mourns Pat Tillman On The 15th Anniversary Of His Death

People are mourning former NFL star and American veteran Pat Tillman on the 15th anniversary of his death.

Tillman was killed on April 22, 2004 while serving in Afghanistan. Monday marked the 15th anniversary of Tillman’s tragic death at the age of 28. (RELATED: See Pat Tillman’s Sports Illustrated Cover After His Death From 14 Years Ago)

On this day in 2004, Pat Tillman made the ultimate sacrifice. Two years prior, he left his career in the NFL – to serve. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/pxAMO5ucVJ — Janine Stange (@THEANTHEMGIRL) April 22, 2019

We lost a true hero 15 years ago today. Rest in peace, Pat Tillman. ???? pic.twitter.com/ITPKwzzysy — NFL (@NFL) April 22, 2019

A star safety for the Arizona Cardinals, Tillman could have played in the NFL for another decade or so and secured millions of dollars in the process. However in an unprecedented act of heroism, Tillman passed up on a potential Hall of Fame career and a life of luxury to fight for his country following the September 11 terrorist attacks. (RELATED: This Arizona Cardinals’ Thanksgiving Day Military Promo Will Get Your Blood Pumping [Photo])

Tillman enlisted in the military in 2002 and joined the Army Rangers, serving the U.S. in Iraq and Afghanistan before being killed in action roughly two years later.

Few Americans have ever embodied the word “Patriotism” better than Pat Tillman. 15 years after his death, his legacy of service still serves as an inspiration and an example to us all.

