REPORT: Peyton Manning Won’t Join ‘Monday Night Football’ Broadcast Team

Peyton Manning reportedly won’t be joining “Monday Night Football.”

The legendary quarterback had been rumored as the favorite to take the vacancy left by Jason Witten on ESPN, but that won’t be happening. According to Sporting News, Manning passed on the opportunity, and will be hosting a series called “Peyton’s Places” instead. (RELATED: ESPN Is Attempting To Hire Peyton Manning For ‘Monday Night Football’)

Well, this sucks. No other way to put it. Manning in the booth would have been electric. The man in a content factory, and he’s one of the most brilliant football minds in the game.

I don’t know anything about his new series, but I’m sure “MNF” would have been a better use of his talents. ESPN has to go back to him and give him whatever it takes to get him in the booth.

Sometimes in life, you can just sense things are going to head in the wrong direction. The two-time Super Bowl champion passing on this job feels like one of those moments.

My whole world has now been turned upside down. Why, Peyton? Why does he have to crush our dreams? All we asked for was to listen to his knowledge during games.

Apparently, that will never happen.

He’s still a legend in my book, but this one cuts deep. Manning, a man who has always seemed like a man of the people, just passed on the chance to be the face of football on ESPN.

You just hate to see it!