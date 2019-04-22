‘Riverdale’ Creator Reveals This Week’s Episode Is Luke Perry’s Last Appearance

“Riverdale” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced Sunday that this week’s episode of the hit CW drama is the last time viewers will see Luke Perry.

Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted the news yesterday, saying, “This week’s #Riverdale episode is the last episode Luke filmed.”

Perry suffered a massive stroke on February 27, 2019 and died days later on March 4, 2019.

This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever… pic.twitter.com/meokbvo0Wt — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 22, 2019

“As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son,” Aguirre-Sacasa continued. “Wish these scenes could go on forever.” (RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ Creator Opens Up About Luke Perry’s Character’s Death)

Last month, Cole Sprouse — who plays Jughead Jones on the show — revealed during an episode of “The View” that there were plans to address Perry’s death on-screen.

“I can’t go too much into the spoilers of it, but we do have something planned narratively,” Sprouse said. “We dedicated some of the episodes to him.”

Aguirre-Sacasa hopes Luke will live on in all episodes. “… His spirit — which was so generous and wise and vivacious — we hope will infuse every episode, so in my mind, every episode for the rest of time on ‘Riverdale’ will have a bit of Luke in it,” he told ET.

Perry was filming the third season of the CW show when he passed.