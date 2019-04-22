Sanders Worries Impeachment Works To Trump’s Advantage

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders cautioned Democrats that pushing for the impeachment of President Donald Trump could shift the focus from other issues and ultimately work “to Trump’s advantage.”

However, the avowed socialist and 2020 presidential candidate began his Monday night town hall on CNN by replying to Chris Cuomo’s question about impeachment by calling Trump “the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders says he worries focusing on impeachment would benefit President Trump #SandersTownHall https://t.co/9KZzt9ziEc pic.twitter.com/VwikdyJSwb — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 23, 2019

“I agree that we have the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country, somebody who’s a pathological liar,” Sanders said before stating that Congress should “explore” whether Trump obstructed justice during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. (RELATED: MSNBC Reporter Sticks A Mic In Robert Mueller’s Face After Easter Services. It Didn’t Go Well)

But the independent Vermont senator was cautious on the issue of pushing for impeachment, saying,

But here is my concern. At the end of the day what is most important to me is to see that Donald Trump is not re-elected president. I intend to do everything I can to make sure that doesn’t happen. But if—and this is an if—for the next year or year-and-a-half, going right into the heart of the election, all that Congress is talking about is impeaching Trump, Trump Trump and Mueller, Mueller, Mueller, and we’re not talking about healthcare. We’re not talking about raising the minimum wage to a living wage. We’re not talking about combating climate change. We’re not talking about sexism and racism, homophobia and all of the issues that concern ordinary Americans. What I worry about is that it works to Trump’s advantage.

Of the other major candidate town halls held Monday, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Sen. Kamala Harris favored impeaching the president, while Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar dodged the question.

