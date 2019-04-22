Woman Goes Missing After Berating A 74-Year-Old Man Wearing MAGA Hat

A California woman who allegedly harassed a 74-year-old Trump supporter at a Starbucks in Palo Alto, California, was reported missing Friday.

Rebecca Parker Mankey, 46, did not return home after a trip to Lake County, California, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators suspect that Mankey is laying low after berating a senior citizen wearing a MAGA hat in a Starbucks coffee shop, Fox News reports. Authorities say that they were able to track Mankey’s cell phone to a location in Aberdeen, Washington, where they believe Mankey has gone missing of her own volition. (RELATED: Palo Alto Women Fired After She Screams At And Doxxes Old Man In MAGA Hat)

“We have nothing that makes us think she’s at-risk,” Sgt. Aaron Clark of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office told the Mercury News in a phone interview Friday.

“We’ve determined from the people we’ve talked to that she is voluntarily missing,” he explained.

He went on to say that officers will use caution when locating Mankey and attempt to confirm that she is not being taken anywhere against her will.

Melissa Demyan, one of Mankey’s friends, wrote a Facebook post on Friday expressing concerns that she had not heard from Mankey in over 24 hours.

“My friend Parker is missing, it’s been over 24 hours since anyone has seen or heard from her. I last saw her when she was leaving Lake County to head home yesterday…. Parker if you’re reading this: we love you so so much and we just want to know you’re safe. Please let us know you’re okay!” she posted.

Mankey followed her outburst at the coffee shop with a social media post further condemning the elderly man’s political opinions.

It said, “He will never forget me and will think seriously about wearing that hat in my town ever again.”

Continuing, “I am going to publicly shame him in town and try to get him fired and kicked out of every club he is in.”

This sparked a wave of criticism and threats toward Mankey on social media, resulting in her resigning from her job as well as her position with the Bayshore Progressive Democrats. (RELATED: Student Told To Cover Up MAGA Shirt And Hat By School Principal On ‘America Pride Day’)

The Bayshore Progressive Democrats responded to Mankey’s resignation in a Facebook post that read, “Bayshore Progressive Democrats seeks a world that works for everyone, where all humans have a chance to realize their full potential and to live lives of dignity. Harassment and abuse are inconsistent with these values, and we reject the use of such tactics in civil society.”