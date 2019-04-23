Aaron Judge Becomes Latest Yankee To Go Down

The New York Yankees record crept back above the .500 mark with 11 wins and 10 losses for the first time since April 7 with their recent series victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Unfortunately for Yankees fans, the series came with a major blow as Aaron Judge suffered a “significant strain” in his left oblique during Saturday’s game. (RELATED: T.J. Oshie Has Surgery On Right Clavicle, Is Out ‘Indefianlty’)

Judge became the latest Yankee to go down, giving them a league-leading 13 players on the Injured List.

The #Yankees injured list is the best team in baseball. pic.twitter.com/IqmcfHmNXa — Jared Saul (@JaredSaul) April 21, 2019

It’s actually rather impressive that they are even close to .500, as their injured team would legitimately compete for a playoff spot. But somehow the Yankees record currently sits at 11-10, which is just 2.5 games back of the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

While some of their injuries seem to be longterm, one can only imagine what they will do once they start getting guys back. (RELATED: Tim Anderson Gets Drilled By Pitch After Bat-Flip, Benches Clear During White Sox/Royals Game)

Entering the 2019 season, the Yankees were viewed as World Series favorites at 6-1. While the season has not gone as planned, it’s still incredibly early, and also they’re the New York Yankees. If they don’t make the World Series this year, it will mark the first time they failed to do so in a 10-year span since 1991.

So far those of you expecting them to go belly-up and start planning for 2020, I recommend you take a look at their Baseball Reference page.

