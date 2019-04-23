Alex Ovechkin Gets Ejected For Mocking A Ref Against The Hurricanes

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin got tossed Monday night in a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes for an absurdly dumb reason.

Following a slashing call against him, the Russian-born forward clapped in a mocking manner like he actually supported the call as he tailed a ref.

Apparently, in 2019, that’s enough to get you thrown out of an NHL game. You can watch a video of it below.

Alex Ovechkin slashes Saku Maenalanen, applauds the penalty call and gets ejected pic.twitter.com/cnijrY8PcE — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 23, 2019

I thought this was America and this was hockey. I guess times sure have changed. This is the country that went to the moon and won WWII. We’re supposed be as tough as they come.

At least, that's what I used to think. Now, pro hockey players, who are the toughest people in sports, are getting ejected for clapping.

America sure has changed, and not for the better if this video is proof of anything.

It’s not like Ovechkin killed anybody. He simply mocked a ref and got tossed. That’s about the softest thing imaginable in all of sports.

I didn’t realize the NHL had all of sudden started embracing the culture and mentality of the NBA. There used to be a time when grinders like Ovi were respected.

Now, they get thrown out for no reason at all.

Our founding fathers and Herb Brooks are weeping in the afterlife at this ejection. Straight up weeping. Thank God we didn’t have this attitude when we played the Russians in 1980. The game might have gone another way.