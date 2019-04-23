Law Firms Asking Boy Scouts To Name 200 Leaders Accused Of Sexual Abuse

Two law firms will be releasing the names of roughly 200 Boy Scout leaders accused of sexual abuse from the 1960s up until the 2000s Tuesday.

The leaders worked in New York and New Jersey. The names are listed in the Boy Scout of America’s “perversion files,” according to the New York Post.

The law firms of Jeff Anderson & Associates and Greg Gianforcaro plan to reveal testimony from victims and demand the Boy Scouts release the identities of the leaders involved during a press conference.

The two firms allege there have been over 7,000 abusers involved in the Boy Scouts of America organization and were named in the “perversion files.” The files include names of volunteers and leaders accused of sexual abuse. (RELATED: The Boy Scouts Are Changing Their Name To Be More Gender Neutral)

Boy Scouts issued a statement Monday saying they “care deeply about all victims of child sex abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting,” NJ.com reported.

Those “Perversion Files” … reflect that [the #BoyScouts] have removed thousands of offenders of childhood sexual abuse over the years and they’ve kept that in files secretly. — Anderson Advocates (@AndersonCause) April 23, 2019

What is alarming is that in a trial earlier this year it was revealed to us that there are 7,819 perpetrators of childhood sexual abuse in these [Perversion] files. #boyscouts — Anderson Advocates (@AndersonCause) April 23, 2019

“We believe victims, we support them, and we have paid for unlimited counseling by a provider of their choice,” the organization said. “Nothing is more important than the safety and protection of children in Scouting and we are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to abuse innocent children.”