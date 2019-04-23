Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Reassures Fans The Singer Is ‘Doing Great’ And Will ‘Be Back Soon’

Britney Spears’ boyfriend reassured fans Tuesday that the singer is “doing great” following reports that fans worried she was being held against her will in a mental health treatment facility.

"She's [Britney Spears] doing great. Thank you for your concern, " Sam Asghari told TMZ after they caught up with him in a video shared by the outlet when asked about how the 37-year-old singer was holding up. It comes following reports that the "Womanizer" singer had checked herself into a mental health facility earlier in the month regarding her father's ongoing health struggles.

"Thank you very much. She's doing amazing," he added, before specifically addressing fans concerns about Spears amid calls to "Free Britney."

“Thanks to you know her fans,” the singer’s boyfriend explained. “They are so amazing to be so concerned.”

Asghari continued, “But she’s doing great. Nobody needs to worry. She’s doing amazing. She’ll be back soon.”

Earlier in the day Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, hit back at critics who suggested she might not have the “Baby One More Time” singer’s best interest at heart regarding the star’s alleged stay at a mental health facility.

“[Ten] years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after,” the 28-year-old actress and sister of the singer captioned her post on Instagram.

“I love my sister with everything I have,” she added. “So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand.”

Spears continued, “Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore. You can move the ‘blank’ outta here with all that, just like this other lady who was running her mouth.”

It comes following reports that fans are worried the “Oops! I Did It Again” singer is being reportedly held against her will, with some of the people urging her sister to “save Britney.”

“You should help your sister, that’s the only reason why you are ‘famous,'” one person wrote.

Another online follower added, “If it wasn’t for Britney you probably [would] be working retail.”

As previously reported, the pop star surprised fans in January when she announced she was putting her Las Vegas residency on hold and going on an indefinite work hiatus to care for her father.