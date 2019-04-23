Britney Spears’ Fans Demand She Be Released From Psychiatric Care

Fans of Britney Spears gathered outside city hall Monday in Hollywood to demand the pop singer be released from psychiatric care.

The protestors carried signs saying “Free Britney” and started chants of “Justice for Britney,” according to Variety. The protestors even live streamed the event.

The protestors claim Spears is being kept from making decisions on her own and that she is being forced to do things against her will.

Spears reportedly checked herself into a mental health facility at the end of March to help cope with her father’s ongoing health issues. She is expected to live there for at least 30 days, but was spotted leaving the facility on Easter Sunday with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. (RELATED: Report: Britney Spears Admitted To Mental Health Facility Over Dad’s Illness)

As previously reported, Spears shocked fans when she unexpectedly decided to put her Las Vegas residency on hold to help take care of her father.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination,” Spears wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.”

“However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make,” she added. “A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.”