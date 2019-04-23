Cher Slams Bernie Sanders After He Said Violent Felons ‘Still Deserve The Right To Vote’

Cher slammed presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders over his belief that he thinks anyone over the age of 18 should be allowed to vote, including violent felons like terrorists and rapists.

“Does Bernie Sanders Really Believe [People] In Prison Who Are Murderers, Rapists, Child Molesters, BOSTON [Marathon] BOMBERS …STILL DESERVE THE RIGHT TO VOTE,” the 72-year-old singer, who is rarely shy about her thoughts, tweeted to her millions of followers Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘He Stops At Nothing’ — Cher Urges Nancy Pelosi To Let Trump ‘Have His Fkng Money’)

Shortly after, she followed up her comments in a second tweet about how the Twitter site was “not worth” it right now, as she is hated by all sides.

“This site is not worth it at The Moment. I’m Hated On [President Donald] Trump side,’GOOD’ & Misunderstood By What I Thought Was My Side. Do I Screw Up Sometimes, Yeah.Throw The First Stone,” the “Believe” hitmaker wrote.

It comes after the Vermont senator admitted during a Monday town hall on CNN that he supports “enfranchising people like the Boston Marathon bomber, a convicted terrorist and murderer” and those who have committed “sexual assault.” (RELATED: 2020 Democrats Push For Non-New Hampshire Residents To Vote In New Hampshire Election)

“As it happens in my own state of Vermont, from the very first days of our state’s history, what our constitution says is that everybody can vote. That is true. So people in jail can vote,” Sanders explained. “Now here’s my view: If somebody commits a serious crime — sexual assault, murder — they’re going to be punished.”

“I think the right to vote is inherent to our democracy, yes, even for terrible people, because once you start chipping away … you’re running down a slippery slope,” he added. “I believe that people commit crimes, they pay the price, but when they get out of jail they certainly should have the right to vote. But I do believe that even if they are in jail paying their price to society, that should not take away their inherent American right to participate in our democracy.”