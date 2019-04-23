Comey And Wife Donate To Klobuchar’s Campaign

Former FBI Director James Comey and his wife separately donated $2,700 to Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign, according to Rolling Stone.

The contributions near the $2,800 maximum donation permitted during the primary.

Back around the time of Comey’s firing from the FBI, Klobuchar told Fox9, “I was a friend of Jim Comey in law school, a classmate of his. And while I didn’t agree with him on how we handled the Hillary Clinton investigation, he was respected by the agents that worked with him, respected by law enforcement in Minnesota.”

Comey and his wife previously donated the same amount to Democratic Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who successfully unseated Rep. Barbara Comstock for Virginia’s 10th congressional district. He also knocked on doors for Wexton’s campaign.

The former FBI director, who was a registered Republican until 2016, contributed to both John McCain’s and Mitt Romney’s presidential campaigns back in 2008 and 2012. Despite his previous donations to Republican candidates, Comey announced he left the party in an interview with ABC News, saying, “I see the Republican Party, as near as I can tell, reflects now entirely Donald Trump’s values. It doesn’t reflect values at all. It’s transactional, it’s ego-driven, it’s in service to his ego.”

