Eli Manning Looks Very Impressive Throwing The Ball In New Training Video

Eli Manning appeared to be in prime shape during a recent training session.

QB Country posted a video Tuesday on Twitter of the New York Giants legend working out, and he was throwing absolute heat. (RELATED: New York Giants Pay Eli Manning Roster Bonus Of $5 Million)

It would seem like the video is a direct shot at his haters and critics who think he’s washed up. Give it a watch below.

Seen Eli throw it for almost 20 years. He’s better now than he’s ever been. Great work couple weeks ago with Saquon, Shep, Corey & Hakeem. pic.twitter.com/8ntKBW1S7F — QB Country (@QBCountry) April 22, 2019

So, are we ready to sit back and maybe re-evaluate whether or not the two-time Super Bowl champion has anything left in the tank? He was throwing darts in the video above.

He has some sauce on those passes, and I’m not sure how anybody could think otherwise.

It should be interesting to see what happens with Manning over the course of the next few days. There’s a high chance the Giants draft a passer Thursday when the first round of the NFL draft gets underway.

He’ll be on the team no matter what this season, and he might surprise some people if the video above is how he’s playing these days.

I don’t think he’ll play more than another year, but you never know. If he can actually piece things back together, then there’s no telling what’s possible.

This will all be a little clearer in a couple days once the draft gets started. It’s going to be a fun time.