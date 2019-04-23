Giannis Antetokounmpo Throws Down Massive Dunk Against The Pistons

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a monster dunk Monday night in a win over the Detroit Pistons.

Antetokounmpo, who has a great shot at winning the NBA MVP award this season, slashed down the lane to throw down a thunderous slam during the series-clinching win over Detroit.

I’m not sure there’s a defender on the planet who could have stopped the Greek Freak on this one. Give it watch below. (RELATED: Milwaukee Bucks Star Bullies Blake Griffin With Humiliating Dunk)

Ferocious dunk Nasty block Giannis gonna Giannis (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/0lFHMmpzve — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 23, 2019

At least Thon Maker was smart enough to kind of get out of the way once he realized Giannis was going to smash that one home.

As I always say, you can’t let yourself get dunked on. You just can’t. Either move or foul the guy so hard he can’t get off the ground. Those are the only options.

Maker likely knew he’d been beat and just stepped aside. I don’t blame him one bit. Giannis was coming with the force of God on that one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Mar 24, 2019 at 7:07pm PDT

Despite not being a big Bucks fan, it has been fun to see Milwaukee grow and Giannis become a bigger and bigger star in the NBA.

There’s a strong argument to be made that he’s now the best player in the entire league. He’s the size of a center and handles the ball like a guard.

That’s what we like to refer to as generational talent.

They will now play Boston in the second round of the NBA playoffs. It should be another great series for fans of the sport.