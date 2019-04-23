Joel Klatt Says His Sources Say The Cardinals Are Taking Kyler Murray

Joel Klatt has it on good authority the Cardinals will be drafting Kyler Murray first overall when the draft begins Thursday.

Prevailing wisdom seems to have the Oklahoma Heisman winner going to the Cardinals, and it’s all we’ve heard about for months. As I’ve said before, I was saying this back in November. Nobody wanted to listen back then, but now more and more sources are piling up around the world of sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Mar 13, 2019 at 8:41pm PDT

“Very good sources that I’ve talked to say, ‘Yeah, that’s the pick,'” Klatt told Colin Cowherd Monday.

You can watch his full comments below.

Klatt is one of the best guys in the game when it comes to football knowledge, and if he says he’s got sources close to the situation who say Arizona is taking Murray, then I believe it.

Besides, the dual-threat gunslinger and Kliff Kingsbury are a match made in heaven. The former Texas Tech coach wants a fast-paced offense, and that’s exactly what Murray can give him.

I’ll be very surprised if the Cardinals pass on the young gunslinger. It just wouldn’t make sense at all if they go and choose elsewhere.

Arizona is going to take him, and I hope Kingsbury and him set the league on fire. There’s nothing that would make me happier than watching Murray prove all his critics wrong.

Thursday night sure is going to be a fun ride when the draft gets underway!