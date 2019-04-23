Celebrate Kelly Clarkson’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Kelly Clarkson’s birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 37-year-old singer's day, we searched the internet to find her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some incredible looks.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, the "Stronger" hitmaker got her first big break in the entertainment business when she landed an opportunity to compete on a brand-new reality competition series called "American Idol" in 2002. She managed to make it all the way till the end and become the winner of the first season of the hit show.

And the rest, as they say is history. The exposure helped her become a household name and with the release of her debut album titled, "Thankful" in 2003 she would become a worldwide celebrity.

During her career, she's had one success after another, including selling 25 million albums and 45 million singles worldwide. And a whole bunch of number one hits with songs that include "My Life Would Suck Without You" and "Breakaway," just to name a few.

Not to mention, scoring three Grammy Awards and numerous other American Music Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards.

Most recently the singer made headlines when she shut down reports that she and fellow "Idol" winner Carrie Underwood were feuding. Her response showed her usual wit and just one of the reasons fans love her.

Seriously, she is definitely an incredible performer and has been one of my favorites for a very long time. Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Kelly!