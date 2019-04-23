Kid Cudi Spends $10,000 On Food For Homeless Shelter

Kid Cudi recently spent a ton of money to help feed the homeless.

According to TMZ late Monday afternoon, the superstar rapper spent $10,000 on Postmates to get Popeyes for the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission last Friday. (RELATED: Superstar Musician Opens Up About His Battle With Depression. Here’s What He Said)

You can watch a video of the food being delivered below.

This is such a cool thing for Cudi to do. He’s widely known as one of the most legit guys in all of music, and dropping $10,000 to help feed the homeless is a perfect example of how cool of a guy he is.

I can think of countless examples of people in Hollywood being idiots and only caring about themselves. You could even argue it’s the norm.

Clearly, Cudi is cut from a different kind of cloth. He’s a man who looks out for other people.

It’s also worth noting that Cudi has had some struggles of his own in life, and went to rehab for depression. Maybe it’s the fact he hasn’t had an easy road that makes him so willing to help others.

Either way, the rapper is a star on stage and is a good dude. We need more guys like that out there. The world would certainly be a better place if that were the case.

