Luke Walton Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault

Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton has been hit with a lawsuit over alleged sexual assault.

According to TMZ Monday night, Kelli Tennant, who claims she had a “business relationship” with Walton, is suing the former Lakers head coach for allegedly assaulting her back in 2017 at a Santa Monica hotel. He allegedly invited her over to her hotel room to discuss writing the foreword to a book. At the time, Walton was on the Warriors staff.

Upon arriving, Tennant claims Walton “began forcing kisses on her neck, face and chest.” She also claims she “screamed for help,” but the NBA head coach allegedly continued to hold her down as he “rubbed his erection on her leg” and “groped” her before eventually stopping.

The Kings told TMZ Sports, “We are aware of the report and are gathering additional information. We have no further comment at this time.”

“Luke Walton retained me to defend him against these baseless allegations. The accuser is an opportunist, not a victim, and her claim is not credible,” Walton’s lawyer Mark Baute told the Sacramento Bee. “We intend to prove this in a courtroom.” (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Part Ways With Head Coach Luke Walton)

This is a terrible situation all the way around. Obviously, this is America and you’re innocent until proven guilty. This also is only a civil case. Walton isn’t being charged with a crime.

Having said all that, the last thing on the planet the Sacramento Kings want is for their brand new head coach to get caught up in a massive sexual assault lawsuit.

I also wouldn’t be too surprised if the NBA had to get involved at some point. If this whole situation gets uglier, the league will do whatever is necessary to protect itself and its brand.

Stay tuned for more updates on this situation. One of the most recognizable names in basketball getting sued for an alleged sexual assault is going to dominate the headlines for days to come.