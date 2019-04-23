Meghan McCain Incensed Over Dems Who’d Consider Letting Boston Bomber Vote

Meghan McCain, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” made it clear Tuesday that she is adamantly opposed to the possibility of allowing imprisoned felons like the Boston Marathon bomber to vote.

During an explosive exchange with co-host Whoopi Goldberg, McCain called out Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris specifically, attacking them for even suggesting that a convicted terrorist who had killed Americans should be allowed to cast a vote in a U.S. election. (RELATED: Bernie Comes Out For The Right To Vote For Terrorists And Rapists)

WATCH:

McCain began by saying that she was in favor of allowing some to regain the right to vote after serving their time, arguing that it made sense in cases like that of Alice Marie Johnson — whose name was brought to the forefront thanks to the advocacy of Kim Kardashian.

She went on, however, to argue that Sanders and Harris had overstepped when they suggested that the Boston Marathon bomber should also be given the same consideration.

McCain said:

For Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris to go on TV and say the Boston terrorist deserves any rights in this country after killing three people and injuring 264 in 2013, I think is disgraceful. RNC, turn that into an ad. It’s not hard to say they should not only be punished but god forbid they should have any rights any of us had or someone who commits a low-level crime like smoking pot, it is not hard to put lines between terrorists and people who commit low-level crimes.

McCain then turned to the others at the table and asked, “Does anyone at this table think a terrorist should have the right to vote?”

Goldberg responded, “Here’s what I’m going to say: If they let this terrorist out because he served his time, he gets his — if he’s an American citizen as — why is your mouth open like that?”

“Because, Whoopi, he killed people!” McCain fired back.

“Yes, lots of people do this,” Goldberg countered.

“He is a terrorist!” McCain protested. “He’s a radicalized terrorist!”

Goldberg continued to argue that, if released, even a terrorist should have his rights restored.

McCain argued that him getting out shouldn’t be in question either, saying, ” I think he should be given the death penalty. People who commit acts of terror on American soil.”

Sanders, during his town hall event on CNN Monday evening, argued that felons should be allowed to vote not just after they were released from prison but while they were still serving their time. Harris said she was open to having the discussion, but stopped short of calling for a full restoration of voting rights.

