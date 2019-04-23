Former Michigan Star Rashan Gary Reportedly Scores Only A 9 On The Wonderlic

Former Michigan star Rashan Gary apparently only scored a nine on his Wonderlic test.

The superstar defensive tackle only got the single digit score, according to 247Sports, which is shockingly low. I know I said earlier a “20” from Kyler Murray wasn’t a big deal, but single digit numbers are something else. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Reportedly Scores A 20 On The Wonderlic, See The Full List Of QB Scores)

Single digits? Under 10? Are you kidding me? How did this kid manage to cut it at Michigan when it came to going to class.

I’ve taken a practice version of the test before. It’s not overly easy, but it’s not hard. I scored 47 out of 50. If I’m capable of doing that, then Gary should be capable of hitting double digits.

It’s one thing to have a score in the high teens or low 20s. It’s not great, but I wouldn’t be concerned. It’s a different animal when we’re talking about single digits.

Fifth graders are capable of getting better scores, and they’re not asked to go to class at a premiere Big Ten university.

I almost feel bad for Gary that his score became public. They’re not supposed to, and now everybody is going to think he’s not very smart.

That’s not going to be fun to deal with. I can promise you that much.

Best of luck to the former Michigan star in the draft Thursday! He might be waiting to come off the board for a decent amount of time.