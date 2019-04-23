Benjamin Netanyahu Wants To Name Town In Israel After President Trump

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he will introduce a resolution to name a town in the Golan Heights after President Donald Trump.

The Trump administration officially recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights earlier this month, after the international community had previously spent decades refusing to recognize the country’s authority over the land. (RELATED: While The West Was Sleeping, Israel And Syria Clashed In The Biggest Battle Since 1973 War)

“In honor of President Trump, who recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan, will soon call for a settlement in the Golan Heights in his name,” Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew.

ממשיך לטייל עם המשפחה ברמת הגולן. לכבוד הנשיא טראמפ שהכיר בריבונות ישראל על הגולן, בקרוב אקרא ליישוב ברמת הגולן על שמו. חג שמח! pic.twitter.com/pnwngkr4XO — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) April 23, 2019



Netanyahu’s spokesman tweeted out a video of the prime minister explaining his decision. (RELATED: Netanyahu Takes Shot At Obama In Campaign Ad)

PM Netanyahu will present to the government a resolution calling for naming a new community in the Golan Heights after @POTUS Donald Trump, as a token of appreciation for his recognition of Israel’s eternal sovereignty over the Golan. pic.twitter.com/buGR93lAob — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) April 23, 2019



“All Israelis were deeply moved when President Trump made his historic decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” Netanyahu said. “Therefore, after the Passover holiday, I intend to bring to the government a resolution calling for a new community on the Golan Heights named after President Donald J. Trump.”

Last year, Trump fulfilled his campaign promise to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aliv to its capital in Jerusalem. Around the same time, Trump also made the decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iran Nuclear Deal, a deal which Netanyahu had claimed was based on lies.

Netanyahu was re-elected to a record fifth term as prime minister earlier this month, with his victory largely credited to his close relationship with Trump.

