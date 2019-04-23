Kyler Murray Reportedly Scores A 20 On The Wonderlic, See The Full List Of QB Scores

The Wonderlic scores for guys in the NFL draft have apparently hit the web.

Players take the standardized test before the draft so that teams can get an idea of how smart they are and how quickly they can process information. It’s similar to the ACT or SAT, but substantially shorter.

The scores aren’t supposed to public, but they seemingly always leak, which is what has exactly happened this time. The scores first appeared on OrangeMane.com after they were pulled from information released by Bob McGinn. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Meets With The Arizona Cardinals)

The scores, as reported by Sporting News about the leaks online, are as follows

Ryan Finley: 43

Gardner Minshew: 42

Daniel Jones: 37

Easton Stick: 32

Clayton Thorson: 32

Trace McSorley: 31

Will Grier: 30

Brett Rypien: 28

Jarrett Stidham: 27

Drew Lock: 26

Tyree Jackson: 25

Dwayne Haskins: 25

Sean McGuire: 22

Kyler Murray: 20

Not a great look for Murray to only score a 20, but people shouldn’t overreact. You can either play or you can’t. A single standardized test isn’t going to predict anything for sure.

I’m sure there will be a billion and a half pieces out there about whether or not Murray is smart enough to play in the NFL or lead a team.

Again, it’d be extremely foolish to make a judgement call on the Oklahoma Heisman winner just because he had a bad Wonderlic.

As for Gardner Minshew, he might not go super high in the draft, but he always seemed like a super intelligent guy based off of what I saw with him at Washington State.

The fact he scored a 42 isn’t surprising. Now, it’s not the 47 I scored on my practice version, but it’s not too bad at all.

It’ll be interesting to see if we hear about the needle being moved at all because of these scores. Again, nobody hit the single digits or anything like that, which would actually be a cause for concern. My guess is nothing major comes of this, but you never know in the NFL.

It’s always best to expect the unexpected.