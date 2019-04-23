Afternoon Mirror: NYT’s Reporter Tells Trump He’s Fresh Out Of Apologies For Him

Quote of the Day:

“What would you write if you were only allowed to ever write one more thing? That’s how you should write everything. Good night, see you tomorrow!”

— Patrick Howley, EIC, Big League Politics. (RELATED: CNN Refuses To Allow Reporter To Go Live On Its Airwaves)

Is Trump worried about being impeached?

“Not even a little bit.” — President Trump, when asked at the White House Easter Egg Roll if he’s worried about impeachment.

Mood:

Convo Between Trump And A NYT White House Reporter

President Trump: “I wonder if the New York Times will apologize to me a second time, as they did after the 2016 Election. But this one will have to be a far bigger & better apology. On this one they will have to get down on their knees & beg for forgiveness-they are truly the Enemy of the People!”

Peter Baker, NYT: “Once again, repeating it over and over doesn’t make it any more true. Never apologized, never had a reason to.”

Monica Lewinsky announces her ‘warning label’

Siriux XM host Eric Alper writes, “If we were all forced to wear a warning label, what would yours say?”

Monica Lewinsky posted an army green bag with the words: “Emotional Baggage.”

Confessional.

“Sometimes at night I scroll down my timeline and wonder, ‘What would a person reading me for the first time think?” Several people have told me they had to unfollow me as it got to be too much but then they refollowed because it’s hard to stay away.’ — Mike Cernovich, conservative personality, filmmaker.

Confessional II.

“Ever get so annoyed by somebody’s kid u just want to shove their sippie cup up their annoying little mouth and tape it shut? I feel like ISIS right now.” — Pardes Seleh, writer, Mediaite, former scriptwriter, Fox News.

On CNBC reporter John Harwood’s objectivity…

“Harwood is one of those guys where I mostly read his tweets and then sometimes accidentally encounter his work and am shocked to discover that he’s supposed to be an objective journalist.” — Alex Griswold, Washington Free Beacon. He’s referring to this story by CNBC’s Harwood.

Journo asks for the lord’s help to get her through CNN town halls

“Lord help me. I’m planning to watch 5 hours of ⁦‪@CNN‬⁩ and their 2020 Democratic candidates. …I made it 4 of 5 hours watching CNN’s town halls. I can’t do anymore.” — Beth Baumann, associate editor, Townhall.

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas really really really likes Kamala Harris

“I’m on hour 4 of @CNN back-to-back town-halls tonight. And I just want to confess right now, that I really, really, really like @KamalaHarris. The idea of a prosecutor standing up against criminal Trump, appeals to me.” — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, CNN and ABC’s “The View.” (RELATED: Ana Navarro Fires Back At Roger Stone After He Calls Her A ‘Piglet)

The Observer

“Kamala Harris just gave an excellent response to her truancy policies in California but then really s*** the bed when asked if prison inmates should have the right to vote. ‘I think we should have that conversation.’ A scene straight out of ‘Veep.'” — Eddie Scarry, commentary writer, Washington Examiner.

CNN reporter keeps tabs on Trump’s BIG social media output

“Trump has tweeted or retweeted more than 50 times in the last 24 hours.” — Oliver Darcy, media writer, CNN.

Journo is ‘thrilled’ to be going to work for Yahoo! News

“I’m thrilled to announce I’ll soon be covering the intersection of culture and politics and the 2020 campaign for @YahooNews. Looking forward to joining this insanely talented team!!!! I knew all these years of watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians would pay off.” — Brittany Shepherd.

Donald Trump Jr. evergreen tweet

“I’d say that the main stream media has no decency, but we all knew that already.” — Donald Trump Jr.

Journo Hate Mail

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio gets hysterical, says world is over in ‘TWELVE’ years

“We have twelve years to turn the tide in our fight to save our planet. TWELVE. We don’t have the benefit of a federal government to lead the way and we can’t wait for this president to wake up. It’s on us to make radical change.” — Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York.

Meghan McCain gets very upset about the Unabomber voting

“The man who commit one of the most massive acts of terrorism in this country where 3 people were killed and 264 were injured should have the same voting rights I do? All democrats have to do is not be crazy and this is bat shit insane and deeply offensive to the bombing victims.” — Meghan McCain, co-host, ABC’s “The View.”

Gossip Roundup

Trump transition employee… calls for impeachment in a first-person piece in The Atlantic. Here.

A reporter revisits Joy Reid’s… alleged “hacker.” This is worth the read. In the piece, the reporter, Alex Griswold, jokes (or maybe he’s not joking), “I too have been victimized; just weeks ago, they took control of my phone at 2 AM on a Saturday and began texting my exes.” Here.

Ex-NBCer Megyn Kelly enjoys the Bahamas in a string bikini. An anonymous source tells Daily Mail that networks are vying for her attention with the goal of a TV comeback. Hmmm…but no mention of which ones. NBC put Kelly’s daytime talkshow out of its misery in January after she declared that dressing up in blackface for Halloween was fine. Here. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Smacks Media On Jussie Smollett Story)

Yashar Ali gets mad… when someone insults him about his elephantine cause: “Maybe you should fuck all the way off, Buck,” he wrote. What caused this? Buck Smith (@DaleNelsonSmith) wrote, Maybe you should buy a bunch of land and let elephants roam on it. And not tell others what to do with their elephants.”

AOC has an impersonator who is 8-years-old. Here.