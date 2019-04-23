Owen Wilson Set To Star In ‘Marry Me’ Movie With Jennifer Lopez

Owen Wilson is teaming up with Jennifer Lopez for a new movie.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following Monday:

Owen Wilson is in final negotiations to star in the pic, which is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby. “Marry Me” centers on a pop superstar (Lopez) who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiance at Madison Square Garden, finds out that he was cheating on her with her assistant and spontaneously melts down onstage and picks a random math teacher (Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.

Romantic comedies aren’t really my thing. I don’t have anything against them, but I’d rather watch stuff blow up or good-looking women in bikinis. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Different strokes for different folks. I am a big Owen Wilson fan. That man is a comedy machine, and he’s made some great films.

Anybody who says “Wedding Crashers” isn’t hilarious doesn’t know what they’re talking about. “Hall Pass” is also a widely underrated film.

Plus, Jennifer Lopez is a certified smoke. Is she a super talented actress? I’m not sold, but she’s commercially successfully because everybody seems to love her.

It’s not hard to see why because, again, she’s a smoke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 17, 2019 at 9:28am PDT

Will I watch this film? I’m probably going to get it a shot. Wilson is full of laughs, you don’t need to put a gun to my head to watch Lopez do her things and the idea of adultery in a script leaves plenty of room for some jokes.

Let’s give it a shot!